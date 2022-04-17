NYPD's hate crimes task force investigating Midtown Manhattan stabbing

NEW YORK -- The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating a stabbing in Midtown Manhattan that sent a man to the hospital.

Police released video of a man they're looking for.

It happened near West 44th Street and Ninth Avenue just after midnight on April 15.

Investigators said the suspect made derogatory remarks about a 24-year-old man's assumed nationality before stabbing him.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.