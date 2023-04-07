Michelle Troconis, charged in connection with disappearance of Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, allowed to remove ankle monitor

STAMFORD, Conn. -- A woman charged in the 2019 disappearance of Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos will no longer have to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Michelle Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

RELATED STORY: Family of Michelle Troconis, woman accused in Jennifer Dulos' presumed death, speaks out

She was the former girlfriend of Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. Both were arrested following Jennifer's disappearance.

Dulos was charged with murder in January 2020. He took his own life weeks later.

Thursday, a judge ruled Troconis could go without a GPS ankle monitor, citing the fact she hasn't missed a court date.

RELATED STORY: Michelle Troconis, accused in Jennifer Dulos' death, says trusting Fotis Dulos was "a mistake"

"I'm very grateful to God, obviously, to my while family, my friends," Troconis said.

"There is a reasonable likelihood in the state's view that she will not be compliant and show up in court," said Michelle Manning, supervisory assistant state's attorney.

Troconis now lives in Colorado with her teenage daughter.

She's due back in court later in April.