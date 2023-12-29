Stolen truck driver who led police on chase through Staten Island was wanted for stealing 3 other cars, NYPD says

Driver who led NYPD on chase through Staten Island was wanted for other crimes

Driver who led NYPD on chase through Staten Island was wanted for other crimes

Driver who led NYPD on chase through Staten Island was wanted for other crimes

NEW YORK -- The man arrested after leading police on a miles-long chase in a stolen car that ended on Staten Island is linked to several other crimes, according to the NYPD.

Michael Rompa, 48, faces a long list of charges following his arrest on Thursday night. They include assault and reckless endangerment, fleeing an officer in a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, grand larceny auto and leaving the scene of an accident.

Surveillance video shows Rompa behind the wheel of a truck, which he allegedly stole in New Jersey, slamming into stopped cars in a chain reaction after police said they attempted to stop him near Bishop Street and Crawford Avenue on Staten Island.

Police said Rompa struck at least 28 cars, including three police cars, before the chase ended about five miles away on Van Duzer and Beach Streets after about 40 minutes.

A woman who was inside her car when it was struck during the chase said she felt back pain, but was grateful it wasn't worse.

"All I heard was a big boom, unexpectedly, boom, and I end up all the way here. Then cops chasing him until they stopped right here," she said.

A number of police officers were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, but no serious injuries were reported.

"This individual is wanted for numerous crimes, both here in Staten Island and in New Jersey," said Joseph Gulotta, NYPD assistant chief at Patrol Borough Staten Island.

Rompa is also accused of stealing at least three other cars between Staten Island and New Jersey.

Rompa is from Sayreville, New Jersey, police said.