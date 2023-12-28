NYPD: Wild chase involving stolen box truck ends on Staten Island with several people hurt, vehicles damaged

NEW YORK -- A man was taken into custody Thursday night after a police chase that ended in the Stapleton Heights section of Staten Island with more than two dozen vehicles damaged.

The NYPD said several officers were injured in the course of the chase, and at least a handful of people suffered minor injuries.

Car after car, at least 25 of them, including three police cruisers were left with major damage after the NYPD says a suspect driving a stolen commercial box truck crashed into them.

"We immediately started shutting down the bridges throughout Staten Island and closing down different locations to try and slow this down," NYPD Assistant Chief Joseph Gulotta said.

Police said it started in New Jersey, where law enforcement told the NYPD to be on the lookout. By the time the suspect entered Staten Island, a chase ensued at Bishop Street and Cranford Avenue, about five and a half miles from where everything came to a halt.

"He hit me so hard .. I end up all the way here," one driver said.

Another driver said she was waiting at the red light when the truck slammed into her. It came to rest near Shaw-Nae Dixon's house, where one customer picking up takeout had a scare.

"Seconds before she had ordered takeout. She came into the restaurant. Her son was sitting in the car. She actually rushed back to the car to grab him. As soon as she came in, that's when her car had been hit and her car was actually underneath the other car," Dixon said.

Police said the suspect stole at least three vehicles in New York and New Jersey. Some drivers were forced to go home with no access to their vehicles.

"When I came here, I just started crying," Tina Caldwell said. "I have to get to work. I have kids."

Police said the incident lasted about 40 minutes. A pursuit like this is usually at the discretion of a supervisor, and police said they tried setting up stop points, but it was obvious the suspect wasn't going to stop.

The suspect, who police said was wanted for several crimes in New Jersey and Staten Island, is currently in custody. Charges are pending.