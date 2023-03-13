Watch CBS News
Michael Cohen testifies before grand jury investigating Donald Trump

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Michael Cohen testified before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments allegedly made on behalf of former President Donald Trump

Cohen served time after pleading guilty to federal charges for arranging the payouts to adult film star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal near the end of the 2016 campaign. 

The two women claimed they had affairs with Trump. 

And attorney for Trump is accusing prosecutors of trying to impede his chances in the 2024 presidential election. 

March 13, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

