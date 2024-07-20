Severino combines with 3 Mets relievers on shutout of Marlins

MIAMI — Luis Severino and three relievers combined on a four-hitter as the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 1-0 on Saturday.

Pete Alonso doubled with one out in the fourth inning and scored when catcher Francisco Alvarez grounded into a fielder's choice with the bases loaded.

"We hit some balls really hard, especially with runners in scoring position," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. "I thought we created traffic but just didn't get the results today."

José Iglesias had two hits for the Mets (50-47), who improved to 4-4 against NL-worst Miami this year. They are 26-12 since falling a season-low 11 games under .500 on June 2.

It was New York's second shutout this season — both in the past six games. Miami was blanked for the 11th time.

Severino (7-3) struck out seven and allowed two hits over six innings. He walked three and hit a batter with a pitch in his eighth consecutive start of at least six innings. The 30-year-old right-hander has been dependable in his first season with the Mets after spending his first eight years with the crosstown New York Yankees.

"Being on the same page with (Alvarez), commanding the zone and making good pitches in big situations — that was the key today," Severino said.

The Marlins threatened against Severino in the sixth, when Jake Burger was hit by a pitch and Otto López walked with two outs. Severino then threw a wild pitch that advanced both runners but ended his outing by striking out Nick Gordon.

Before Severino faced Gordon, Mendoza visited the mound but didn't plan on removing his starter.

"I was pretty confident that I was going to leave him out there but I wanted to get his take," Mendoza said. "The (velocity) was still holding and the way he was executing pitches, I knew he wanted it. But I wanted to make sure that was the case and right when I got there, he said, 'Give me this one.'"

Severino, who knows Mendoza well from the years when the rookie manager was the Yankees' bench coach, also sensed he would get a chance to finish the inning.

"The history of knowing him, even the way he walks, I felt no, he's not going to take me out," Severino said. "It's a good chemistry."

José Buttó relieved Severino and got three outs in the seventh. Dedniel Nuñez struck out the side around two singles in the eighth before Edwin Díaz closed for his 11th save in 16 opportunities. It was Díaz's first appearance in Miami since blowing a four-run lead in the ninth inning on May 18.

Marlins starter Roddery Muñoz was lifted after five innings. Muñoz (1-5) gave up three hits, walked three and struck out five.

"He was on the attack and missed a lot of bats today," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. "Bullpen did really good. It was a pretty clean game."

Miami starters have not won a decision since Jesús Luzardo defeated the Mets on June 11.

Both teams went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 overall.

"Severino was great," Schumaker said. "We had guys on base several times. We just couldn't get that two-out hit."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets RHP Sean Reid-Foley (shoulder impingement) will throw live batting practice Monday at club's spring training facility in Port St. Lucie.

DONE DEALS

The Mets signed eight draft picks, including second-round selection Jonathan Santucci, a left-handed pitcher from Duke.

UP NEXT

Mets rookie RHP Christian Scott (0-2, 4.36 ERA) will start the third game of the four-game series Sunday against LHP Trevor Rogers (1-9, 4.72).