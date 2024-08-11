Mariners blast Mets, allow just 1 run in three-game sweep

SEATTLE -- Cal Raleigh hit two home runs, Luis Castillo struck out nine and the Seattle Mariners completed a spirited sweep of the New York Mets with a 12-1 win on Sunday.

Castillo gave up four hits and walked two in six innings, completing a tour de force series for Seattle's starters. George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Castillo combined to strike out 21 and give up 10 hits while walking four in 19 innings, all with Raleigh behind the plate.

"To me, I would say it was one of those perfect days, you know?" Castillo said through a translator. "The defense was working. Me and the catcher were working. So everything was clicking."

New York's Jeff McNeil ended a scoreless streak of 27 innings with a solo home run in the sixth inning, the only run for the Mets in the three-game series.

The one run allowed in the three-game series ties a team record, a mark reached twice before. And the 11-run margin of victory was the season's largest. Seattle has won four straight and remains tied atop the AL West with the Houston Astros after a trade deadline that included the acquisitions of Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner, as well as bullpen help. Arozarena saved a run with a diving catch in the outfield in Sunday's win.

"Since we made the acquisitions there before the trade deadline, there's just a different vibe in our clubhouse," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "There's a much more confident feel amongst our group, even on the nights where we don't ultimately get it done and get the win. There's just a different feel with where we're at right now."

Castillo (10-11) had the Mets baffled at times, surpassing 1,300 career strikeouts in the start. He fanned five straight batters midway through his appearance. He got the side swinging in the fourth, finishing Jose Iglesias with a sinker inside that caused the batter to corkscrew into the ground to end the inning.

"I (did) it a couple of times in Cincinnati," Castillo said when asked about the dramatic strikeout. "But when it happened, a lot of teammates here told me that I had my fist up, so I think they were all telling me that that was kind of incredible."

Raleigh put the Mariners up 4-0 with a two-run homer in the fifth inning, then hit a three-run shot in the six-run sixth to make it 10-1. The catcher's third multi-homer game this season brings his total to 26, making him the first catcher since Hall of Famer Mike Piazza to hit 25 homers or more in three consecutive seasons. Piazza did it in eight consecutive seasons (1995-2002).

Raleigh came to the plate in the seventh with the bases loaded, but popped out to left field.

"Cal, he's up there and he's hunting pitches," Servais said. "He's got all kinds of power and if you make a mistake and leave it in his happy zone, we're going to be happy because good things happen."

Jorge Polanco put the Mariners up 1-0 with a solo homer in the second. He had three hits and two runs scored.

Mets starter Luis Severino (7-6) struck out eight and walked two in five innings, losing his third straight. He's given up 14 earned runs in his last three starts, failing to make it beyond five innings in each.

"They were just better than us in pretty much every area," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. "The way they pitched, timely hitting, they got big hits, they made big-time plays defensively. They pretty much outplayed us the whole series."

RODRIGUEZ'S RETURN

Mariners designated hitter Julio Rodríguez made his return to the lineup after missing three weeks with a sprained ankle. Visibly impatient at the plate, Rodríguez struck out in all five appearances.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: 3B Mark Vientos was a late scratch with a sore left ankle. ... RHP Dedniel Núñez (forearm) threw a bullpen session. Manager Carlos Mendoza said the team will see how he feels Monday before scheduling another session.

Mariners: SS J.P. Crawford threw before the game for the first time since breaking a finger on his right hand. "He still feels it, but we want to get his arm moving and at least tossing a ball," Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

UP NEXT

Mets: New York takes Monday off before playing Oakland to start a nine-game homestand. Pitchers have not been announced.

Mariners: Seattle takes Monday off before playing at Detroit to start a nine-game road trip. Pitchers have not been announced.