Mets and Guardians postponed by rain, will play split doubleheader Sunday

NEW YORK — Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Mets was postponed because of rain.

It will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader Sunday at Citi Field, with the opener beginning at 1:40 p.m. and the nightcap at 7:10 p.m.

With steady rain falling Saturday morning and a wet forecast all day, the game was postponed more than five hours before the scheduled first pitch.

Today’s game against Cleveland has been postponed due to rain. We will play a split-admission doubleheader on Sunday, May 21 with game one scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. and game two scheduled for 7:10 p.m.https://t.co/Y5hJP9eDqx — New York Mets (@Mets) May 20, 2023

Max Scherzer (3-2, 4.88 ERA) was slated to start for the Mets against rookie Tanner Bibee (1-1, 3.22). Justin Verlander was lined up to pitch the series finale Sunday night against Cleveland ace Shane Bieber in a marquee matchup of Cy Young Award winners.

New York won the opener 10-9 in dramatic fashion Friday night, rallying from a 5-0 deficit to tie it 7-all on Pete Alonso's grand slam in the seventh inning. After falling behind 9-7 in the 10th, the Mets scored three times in the bottom half against All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase, winning on Francisco Lindor's two-out RBI single against his original team.

The @Lindor12BC grass-growing bobblehead presented by @NorthwellHealth will now be distributed to the first 15,000 fans attending game one of tomorrow’s doubleheader at 1:40 p.m. pic.twitter.com/pnOgtlESiW — New York Mets (@Mets) May 20, 2023

Lindor was facing Cleveland for the first time since getting traded to the Mets in January 2021.

It was New York's third consecutive one-run victory since a 6-16 slide. Cleveland has dropped three of four, giving up a total of 25 runs in those three defeats.

Bad weather has wreaked havoc with the Mets' schedule over the past three-plus weeks. Saturday's postponement was the team's fifth this season — four since April 29. The doubleheader Sunday will be New York's third this month, after splitting with Atlanta on May 1 and getting swept in Detroit on May 3.