First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and damp, steady showers

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's Saturday morning update - 5/20/23
First Alert Weather: CBS2's Saturday morning update - 5/20/23 03:08

Today will be the wetter half of the weekend as rounds of showers move through; first from a swipe by a coastal low, then from a weakening cold front this evening.

It won't be raining the entire time, but you'll need to keep the umbrella handy. The steadiest rounds of rain will be from the city and points south and east through the afternoon hours. Farther west, your best chance comes later on ahead of the front. Either way, it'll be a cloudy and damp day with temps hanging in the 60s.

The highest rainfall totals will be east where 1-2" of rain is possible with some heavier bouts. That's actually the area that could use it the most as Long Island is running a deficit for the season.

We're not expecting widespread flooding, but some minor/poor drainage ponding is likely. Scattered showers continue this evening, gradually ending from west to east through the overnight hours. Lows will be in the 50s for most (40s far N&W).

As for Sunday, expect a much brighter and nicer day. It'll be warmer as well with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Looking ahead, next week is shaping up to be pretty quiet as another area of high pressure builds in.

Have a great weekend!

First published on May 20, 2023 / 9:00 AM

