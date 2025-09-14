Alonso's 10th-inning homer lifts Mets over Rangers 5-2, stops 8-game losing streak

Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer off Luis Curvelo, and the New York Mets stopped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Their lead for the last NL wild card berth down to a half-game, the Mets backed rookie Nolan McLean with a 2-0 lead only for Joc Pederson to tie the score with a two-run single in the seventh off Reed Garrett.

Alonso hit an opposite-field homer to right off Curvelo (1-1), then saluted the Mets' dugout and tossed his helmet before reaching first base. As he rounded third, Alonso began untucking his shirt before he sprinted across the plate and was doused with popcorn by jubilant teammates. He ended the Mets' longest losing streak since 2018, raising his season totals to 34 homers and 117 RBIs.

Texas had won six straight games and began the day two games back in both the AL West and for the final AL wild card.

Making his sixth big league start, McLean gave up five hits, struck out seven and walked two, lowering his ERA to 1.19.

Francisco Alvarez raced home from third on Juan Soto's fifth-inning groundout off starter Jacob Latz and Brandon Nimmo homered leading off the sixth for the Mets.

Key moment

Alonso has five career walk-off- homers.

Key stat

McLean's ERA is the lowest by a Mets pitcher through his first six startsy.

Up next

Rangers: RHP Jack Leiter (9-8, 3.81 ERA) starts Monday's series opener against division rival Houston, which starts RHP Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.19)

Mets: RHP Clay Holmes (11-8, 3.75 ERA) will be opn the mound for Tuesday's series opener against San Diego and RHP Michael King (4-2, 2.87 ERA). Holmes, who has thrown a career-high 151 innings, will likely be piggybacked by LHP Sean Manaea.