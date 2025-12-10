Met Gala 2026 co-chairs include Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour

The 2026 Met Gala is roughly five months away, but the co-chairs have already been announced. Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams are set to join Anna Wintour as the co-chairs of fashion's biggest night, Vogue announced Wednesday.

This will be the first Met Gala since Wintour stepped back from her editorial duties at the fashion publication. It will also mark Beyoncé's first Met Gala appearance since 2016. Kidman and Williams both attended the 2025 celebration.

Nicole Kidman arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The 2026 Met Gala Host Committee will be co-chaired by Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz and it will include Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A'ja Wilson and Yseult -- with even more names announced at a later date, Vogue said.

Venus Williams arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Last month, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute announced its spring exhibition, which typically inspires the dress code for the evening.

The exhibition is titled "Costume Art," and curator Andrew Bolton said it will pair objects, sculptures and paintings from the museum with garments from the Costume Institute. It opens May 10, 2026 to January 10, 2027, following the Met Gala on May 4, 2026.

This year's spring exhibition was titled, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," with the dress code "Tailored for You," and the co-chairs were Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky and Wintour.