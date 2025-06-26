Anna Wintour stepping down as editorial leader of U.S. Vogue

Anna Wintour, the long-time global editorial director of Vogue, is stepping down from one of her roles at the fashion publication, according to the Associated Press, which cited a person familiar with the move.

Vogue U.S. is now seeking a new head of editorial content, Women's Wear Daily reports. Fashion Weekly Daily also reported that Wintour plans to step down from as the head of editorial content for the U.S.

Wintour, 75, will retain her title as chief content officer for Vogue publisher Condé Nast. In that role, she will oversee media brands including Wired, Vanity Fair, GQ and Condé Nast Traveler. Wintour will also continue as Vogue's global editorial director, according to WWD.

Condé Nast did not immediately confirm to CBS News that Wintour was stepping down.

Wintour become editor-in-chief of Vogue in 1988 and has been seen as one of the most figures in fashion for decades.

For now, she remains at the top of the masthead. Vogue's global creative director is Raúl Martinez, and Taylor Antrim is U.S. Deputy editor. Chloe Malle edits Vogue.com.

Wintour is widely considered to be the most powerful figure in the fashion industry, and is believed to have inspired Meryl Streep's icy Miranda Priestly, editor of the fictional Runway magazine, in the 2006 film "The Devil Wears Prada."

"It was entertainment. It was not a true rendition of what happens within this magazine," Wintour told 60 Minutes in 2009.