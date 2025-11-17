Met Gala 2026 theme hint revealed as Costume Institute announces spring exhibition

We're one step closer to learning the Met Gala theme for 2026. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute announced its spring exhibition Monday, which typically inspires the dress code for the evening.

The spring 2026 exhibition is titled "Costume Art." It opens May 10, 2026 to January 10, 2027, following the Met Gala on May 4, 2026.

Curator Andrew Bolton says the exhibition will pair objects, sculptures and paintings from the museum with garments from the Costume Institute.

"It's the common thread throughout the whole museum, which is really what the initial idea for the exhibition was, this epiphany: I know that we've often been seen as the stepchild, but, in fact, the dressed body is front and center in every gallery you come across. Even the nude is never naked," Bolton said in an interview with Vogue. "It's always inscribed with cultural values and ideas."

He adds the exhibition will be organized around different body types, like the classical and nude body, other bodies that can be overlooked like aging bodies or pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body.

"The idea was to put the body back into discussions about art and fashion, and to embrace the body, not to take it away as a way of elevating fashion to an art form," he told Vogue.

The spring exhibition marks the inauguration of the Condé M. Nast Galleries, which sits adjacent to The Met's Great Hall. The mannequins -- some with mirrored heads -- will sit atop 6-foot pedestals, immediately drawing the eye up, Bolton says.

Last year's Costume Institute exhibition was called, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and the accompanying dress code was "Tailored for You."