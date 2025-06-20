Mermaid Parade returns to Coney Island for 2025. Here's when it starts this Saturday in NYC.

The Mermaid Parade, a Coney Island tradition, returns to New York City this weekend for the 2025 celebration.

The colorful art parade dates back to 1983 and marks the official start of summer. Thousands will line Surf Avenue for a front row view, and the weather is expected to make for a great beach day or visit to Luna Park.

"Coney Island is always the incubator for creativity, it's the birthplace of American popular culture, it's a colorful place -- there's no other place like Coney Island in the entire city," Coney Island's Artistic Director Adam Rinn told CBS News New York, adding, "It really is just a spectacular backdrop of landmark amusement, of new amusement, of history right here in Brooklyn."

Here's everything to know about when the parade starts and where to watch for street closures.

What time is the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island?

The 43rd annual Mermaid Parade steps off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 21 -- the first full day of summer.

It typically wraps up around 4 p.m. and is followed by a procession down to the beach.

Organizers say to arrive early and formation starts at 10 a.m.

Mermaid Parade 2025 route

The parade starts at West 21st Street and Surf Avenue, then heads east on Surf Ave. to the Coney Island Boardwalk. It continues over to Steeplechase Plaza and under the Parachute Jump.

The judge's stand is located on Surf Ave. between West 15th and 16th streets, and there is an ADA viewing area between West 10th and 12th streets.

Coney Island weather this weekend

Saturday is expected to feature sunshine and bright skies for the parade. Highs will be in the upper 80s before the region could see its first heat wave of the season early next week.

Organizers say the parade will march on rain or shine.

Mermaid Parade 2025 road closures

The NYPD says the following streets will be shut down Saturday:

Formation:

West 21st Street between Neptune Avenue and Boardwalk

West 22nd Street between Neptune Avenue and Boardwalk

West 23rd Street between Neptune Avenue and Dead End

Surf Avenue between West 21st Street and West 24th Street

Route:

Surf Avenue between West 21st Street and West 10th Street

West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

Festival:

Stillwell Avenue between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk