41st Annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade draws spectators from across the country

By CBS New York Team

41st Annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade held Saturday
NEW YORK -- It's a Coney Island tradition that draws thousands of spectators from across the country -- the annual Mermaid Parade.

The 41st annual parade was held Saturday, kicking off on West 21st and Surf avenues.

Participants dress up in colorful costumes, ride on extravagant floats or dance their way down the street.

The event has been the largest art parade and gathering of mermaids in the United States since its start in 1983.

"I'm here from Florida just for the Mermaid Parade, and yesterday was my birthday, so I'm celebrating with them today," one spectator said.

"I live all the way down in Texas, so this is, like, a one-in-a-lifetime experience," another spectator said.

"This is my first year, and that's why I'm excited," another spectator said.

Laurie Cumbo, New York City's commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs, served as Queen Mermaid, and hip-hop recording artist Kool Keith was King Neptune.

First published on June 17, 2023 / 5:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

