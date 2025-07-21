Missing girl at center of N.Y. Amber Alert was murdered by her father, state police say

New York State Police said the father of a 9-year-old girl who was initially the subject of an Amber Alert and was later found dead has been charged with her murder.

Luciano Frattolin faces second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse charges in the death of his daughter Melina, whose body was found in a pond after her father allegedly killed her and reported her missing.

What police said happened to Melina

Authorities said they received a 911 call around 10 p.m. Saturday from her father, who claimed Milena may have been abducted near Exit 22 on I-87.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for her.

Sunday morning, authorities searched an area that her father was believed to have been in with the girl, in the upstate town of Ticonderoga, near the border of Vermont.

"During that search detail, at approximately 10:50, members of the New York State Police Horse Rangers located Melina deceased in a shallow portion of the pond," a New York State Police officer said.

What the investigation has revealed

New York State Police said the Melina and her father legally entered the U.S. on July 11 on vacation from Canada. They were supposed to return to Montreal on Sunday, July 20.

Milena lived in Canada with her mother. Her father and mother had been estranged since 2019, police said.

Milena was seen on surveillance video in Saratoga Springs at around 5:30 p.m. with her father, and she spoke with her mother on the phone at around 6:30 p.m.

"The child appeared to be in good health and did not indicate she was under any duress," New York State Police said.

Police believe her father allegedly murdered Melina sometime after her phone call and before he called 911 at around 10 p.m.

"Initial reports from Mr. Frattolin of a suspicious white van in the area of the alleged disappearance was proven to be untrue," New York State Police said.

Authorities said Frattolin had initially claimed he had pulled over in a parking lot to urinate. He said he stepped over to a wooded area to relieve himself and when he returned, Melina was gone. He claimed a white van left the scene southbound, and he later told officers he saw two men forced her into the vehicle.

"That lead was thoroughly investigated and was disproven," a New York State Police official said.

Her cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

The motive is still under investigation, officials said. Police said he has no criminal record and no background of domestic violence. Police said their vacation included stops in Connecticut, as well as New York City.

Anyone who has information about Milena's death is asked to call New York State Police at 518-783-3211.