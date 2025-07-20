Amber Alert issued for missing child in Lake George, N.Y.

New York State Police issued an Amber Alert overnight for a missing child in Lake George.

Police say 9-year-old Melina Galanis Frattolin was last seen around 9:40 p.m. Saturday in a white van traveling south on I-87 near exit 22.

She is described as 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, shorts and white Adidas sneakers.

Police said they believe Frattolin may be in danger of serious bodily harm or death. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2501, or call 911 if she is seen.

No further details have been released about her disappearance.

Lake George is located along I-87 in the Adirondack Region.