Watch CBS News
Local News

$1.13 billion Mega Millions New Jersey lottery winner starts process of claiming prize, officials say

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Who won Mega Millions? N.J. lottery waiting for lucky winner to come forward in Neptune
Who won Mega Millions? N.J. lottery waiting for lucky winner to come forward in Neptune 02:49

NEPTUNE, N.J. - The sole winner of a $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot has submitted the winning ticket and begun the process of collecting the prize, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. 

The winning ticket was sold at a ShopRite on Route 66 in Neptune back in March. 

It was the fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, and the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history. The winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and Mega Ball 4. The odds of hitting the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The winning ticket in this case was not a quick pick, but chosen numbers. 

The winner is taking the lump sum payment. Only people who take the annual installments receive the full prize. The estimated lump sum prize of the $1.13 billion jackpot is approximately $537 million, before taxes. 

Previously, lottery winners had to come forward publicly to receive their winning checks. That changed in 2020 in New Jersey after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law allowing lottery winners to remain anonymous.

As for the store that sold the winning ticket, it received a $30,000 check. ShopRite's CEO said the money would be donated to a local food back serving Monmouth and Ocean Counties. 

The largest U.S. lottery prize ever was a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2023. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.