Who won Mega Millions? New Jersey lottery waiting for lucky winner to come forward in Neptune

NEPTUNE, N.J. -- A New Jersey grocery store is celebrating after selling the winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.13 billion.

The winning ticket was sold at a ShopRite on Route 66 in Neptune, which is in Monmouth County down the Jersey Shore.

"When we say anything can happen in New Jersey, we mean it," New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said Wednesday.

Lottery officials are still waiting for the lucky winner to come forward.

"If you live in Neptune, check your ticket," said Carey. "I don't know who the winner is. We have a gaming system that tells us that the ticket was sold at the ShopRite in Neptune, so we know where it was sold and when it was sold, but we don't know who it was sold to. I'm looking forward to meeting that winner. I'm looking forward to meeting you."

Meanwhile, customers in Neptune said they are thrilled for whoever it was.

"I wish them well and I hope that it makes their life even better," Ocean Township resident Elizabeth Maita Sano said.

"I'm glad for them. Whoever it is, I'm glad for them, hope they share it," said Neptune resident LeRoy Oliver.

The store also received a $30,000 check for selling the winning ticket. The CEO said the money will go toward a local food bank that serves Monmouth and Ocean counties.

"We at ShopRite are really thrilled for the winner. We're thrilled for the state of New Jersey. We're thrilled for this community, Neptune," said ShopRite CEO Richard Saker, adding it was the mayor's niece who sold the ticket.

In the past, winners have come forward publicly to receive their big checks. That may not be the case this time around, because Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law several years ago that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous.

"Players in New Jersey love playing Mega Millions," Carey said. "This game has been great to our players. It has been great to our state. It has been great to our retailers."

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were 7, 11, 22, 29 and 38, and the Mega Ball was 4. The $1.13 billion jackpot is the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history, with a cash prize option estimated at over $530 million.

It is the largest jackpot win ever in the Garden State and the first Mega Millions win there since July 2020. Lottery officials say two $20,000 tickets were also sold in the state, along with eight $10,000 tickets.

In New York, there were two second-prize tickets worth $1 million each. One was sold at a Speedway on Brewerton Road in Cicero, and the other at a Citgo on Forest Avenue in Locust Valley.