Measles case reported in Putnam County, N.Y. Here's the warning from health officials.

A measles case has been confirmed in Putnam County, New York, and health officials have a warning for anyone who visited a local tavern while the person was there last month.

The Putnam County Department of Health announced the case Wednesday, saying the infected person contracted the measles while traveling abroad. The department said the person is no longer contagious, but officials are working to locate anyone who may have come in contact with the person while they were.

The department believes the person only went to one local establishment during that period. Officials say anyone who visited Arturo's Tavern at 878 Route 6 in Mahopac, between 6 and 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, should call 845-808-1390 to speak with a nurse.

"The owner and staff at Arturo's Tavern have assisted in every way possible to help identify any additional exposures. They share our priority—to ensure the health and safety of our Putnam residents and guests," Putnam County Health Director Rian Rodriguez said in a statement.

Measles symptoms & vaccine

An infected person can be contagious four days before and four days after the rash appears, the department said. The virus can live for two hours in an airspace after the person leaves the area.

"Measles symptoms may begin with fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and sore throat," said Kathy Percacciolo, the county's Supervising Public Health Nurse. "It is followed by a rash that spreads from the head downward over the body. If anyone with a potential exposure has these symptoms, call your doctor or the emergency room before you enter the building so that precautions can be taken to prevent spread in the heath care facility."

The department says its communicable disease nurses can help determine a person's exposure risk and what action, if any, is needed.

Officials add the best protection from the measles is to be vaccinated with the MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine.

Earlier this spring, New Jersey health officials warned of cases at an NJ Turnpike service area, Newark Liberty International Airport and at the Shakira concert at MetLife Stadium. Cases have also been confirmed this year in New York City and on Long Island.