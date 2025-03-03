2 cases of measles confirmed in New York City. Here's why doctors are pushing the MMR vaccine.

As the measles outbreak continues to spread in Texas, there have been two confirmed cases in New York City.

The city Department of Health has not said exactly where the cases were reported or if they involved children.

One child has already died in Texas and more than 120 people have been sickened. Last week, three cases of the highly contagious virus were reported in Bergen County, New Jersey.

"Absolutely, you can die from it. You can become deaf, blind, brain damage, have post-measles encephalitis. It's a horrible, horrible illness," Manhattan pediatrician Dr. Dyan Hes said.

MMR vaccine is safe and effective, doctors say

Hes says the measles mumps rubella vaccine is key to prevention.

"The first vaccine is 93% effective and when get the second booster it's 97% effective in preventing measles," Hes said.

The first dose is typically given at 12 months and the second between 4-6 years. However, Hes says if you are traveling to an area where there has been an outbreak, "we'll start offering the MMR vaccine to babies as young as 6 months of age."

According to the city Department of Health, there were 14 cases of measles in 2024, just one in 2023, and none in the three years prior. The last outbreak, with 605 cases, was reported in 2019.

"Because of that measles outbreak, a lot of schools tightened their requirements to make sure that children, in fact, did had two doses of vaccines before they started school," said Dr. Sharon Nochman, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Children's Hospital.

"I feel safe being vaccinated"

The parents of 5-year-old Newton Nyu said he received his vaccine.

"I'm not too concerned about it. One, he is vaccinated. Two, the government is doing all they can to prevent disease from spreading," Norman Nyu said.

"I feel safe being vaccinated," added Jason Gordon of the Upper West Side.