Mayor Eric Adams calls for national response to asylum seeker crisis at U.S. Conference of Mayors

WASHINGTON -- Mayor Eric Adams was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, advocating for a federal response in the asylum seeker crisis.

He spoke at the United States Conference of Mayors.

"A true solution to this problem is going to come from the executive branch and from bipartisan effort in our Senate and House," he said. "Today, I'm calling for a national response to the asylum seeker crisis."

Adams called for a variety of changes, including a dedicated point person to oversee the national response, a strategy at the border to fairly distribute newcomers and congressional funding from FEMA in the places of greatest need.

