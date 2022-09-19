Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City considering using cruise ships as temporary housing for migrants

By Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

New York City considering using cruise ships as temporary housing for migrants
New York City considering using cruise ships as temporary housing for migrants 01:56

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is facing pushback for some plans the city is considering to house newly arrived migrants.

They come to America in search of stability, but many instead find themselves shuffled from city to city.

At the Port Authority Bus Terminal, one woman pleaded not to be relocated again after she was put on a bus from El Paso, Texas without her family.

To house the unprecedented surge of more than 11,000 migrants the last few months, on CBS2's weekly political show The Point, the mayor told reporter Marica Kramer he is considering using cruise ships as temporary housing.

"We are looking at everything to see how do we deal with this," Adams said.

READ MOREMasbia Soup Kitchen donates shoes to migrants from Texas arriving at Port Authority

Sources told CBS2 the mayor's chief of staff already spoke with leaders from Norwegian Cruise Line and even stayed on one of the company's ships in France last month for research purposes.

Homeless advocates, though, oppose the idea.

"We want to make sure people have access to transportation, and their kids can get to school, and that if they have work authorization, they can go to jobs. And all that becomes much more challenging if people are sheltered literally on the margins of the city," Jacquelyn Simone, policy director for Coalition for the Homeless, told CBS2's Christina Fan on Monday.

READ MORENew York City opens resource center for asylum seekers

Aside from practical concerns, Simone says the optics of sheltering migrants out of sight is a negative one.

"We need to invest in what we know works and that is permanent affordable housing, as well as high-quality shelters," Simone said.

Back in 2002, the Bloomberg administration floated a similar idea to use cruise ships no longer in service as accommodations for the city's more than 37,000 homeless people. However, the plan was eventually scrapped due to criticism.

When asked Monday, Mayor Adams said, "We are not going to leave any stone unturned. Once we finalize our plans, we are going to announce it."

Christina Fan
christina-fan-small-2021.jpg

Christina Fan joined CBS2 News as a general assignment reporter in spring of 2019.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 6:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.