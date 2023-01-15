Mayor Eric Adams in El Paso, Texas for first-hand look at migrant crisis

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is in Texas on Sunday getting a first-hand look at the migrant crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border and hoping to gather insight on how to deal with the influx of asylum seekers in New York City.

Adams said he went to El Paso to observe how the crisis is impacting the local community and what processes are being used. Other stops on the trip include a local shelter, processing facility and talks with public officials.

The mayor spent his first day at the southern border Saturday surveying an area where migrants often cross and speaking with El Paso's mayor about the crisis overwhelming both of their municipalities.

Since last spring, nearly 40,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City.

On the ground in El Paso last night. This is a national crisis and we need a national solution. Mayors like @OscarLeeser and I are on the front lines and we need federal support.

"The federal government should have stepped in from day one and that's what we've been asking them to do. New York City is a right to shelter city," said Murad Awawdeh, from the New York Immigration Coalition.

Adams announced his plan to fly to Texas the same day he issued an emergency aid request to the state for help sheltering the migrants, which Adams claimed cost the city as much as $2 billion.

Gov. Kathy Hochul responded on Saturday.

"This is an issue that is heartbreaking for all of us to see these individuals who traveled so far under such difficult circumstances just in search of the American dream. I told the mayor I'd be continuing to help him. We've been helping him for many months. We'll continue to give him support," said Hochul.

Advocates said President Joe Biden and Congress must act.

"The federal government could solve this problem overnight by allowing people work authorization," said Jack Goldfein, from the Legal Aid Society.

Goldfein argued there's plenty the city can do until government aid arrives.

"There are tens of thousands of New Yorkers already in the New York City shelter system who would move out if the city would assist them," said Goldfein.

Adams is expected to conclude his trip by late Sunday afternoon and give an update to New Yorkers from El Paso before returning.

