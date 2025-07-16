More and more mastodon bones found in Orange County, N.Y.

Complete jaw of mastodon found in backyard of Orange County home

The more they dig in Orange County, the more mastodon remains they find. The Ice Age mammals went extinct 11,000 years ago.

The giants may have weighed up to six tons. They've been a longtime source of fascination in Orange County.

"George Washington left an encampment in Newburgh and came to Middletown to see a tooth that a farmer had encountered," Dr. Cory Harris of SUNY Orange said.

Work to excavate mastodon bones in Orange County, N.Y. Steve Neuhaus

Harris recently led students on a weeks-long excavation in a back yard in Wallkill after the homeowner found mastodon teeth. The painstaking dig recovered more pieces.

"We found quite a few vertebrae. We found some ribs," Harris said.

The so-called "atlas bones" are perhaps 13,000 years old.

"Where we found it, based on the sediments, the sediments indicated that the remains were in a former lake formed by a retreating glacier," geologist Anthony Soricelli said.

Excavators discovered fragments of the mastodon's toe and rib bones in addition to the jaw. New York State Museum

A nearly complete mastodon skeleton dating to 8,000 B.C. was found in Orange County in 1972. It's named Sugar. Continued exploration for remains of these Ice Age mammals helps answer questions about our natural history and our ever-changing environment.

A complete mastodon jaw was unearthed from the yard of a home in New York state. New York State Museum

"We're providing opportunities to our students at SUNY Orange. We're recovering real and important natural history for New York, and for Orange County," Harris said.

Their finds will be further studied at the New York State Museum in Albany.