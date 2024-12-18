Complete mastodon jaw unearthed in New York after homeowner spots teeth in backyard

A complete mastodon jaw was discovered in the backyard of a home in New York's Hudson Valley, marking the state's first such find in more than a decade, officials announced this week.

The Stockton, New York, homeowner initially spotted two teeth hidden in the fronds of a plant on their property and proceeded to uncover two more teeth buried inches underground, the New York State Museum said. Staff from the museum, which is based in Albany and has an archaeological research department, and SUNY Orange launched an investigation at the property.

A complete mastodon jaw was unearthed from the yard of a home in New York state. New York State Museum

Their excavation unearthed additional fossils, including a full, well-preserved adult jaw and fragments of rib and toe bones that once belonged to a mastodon — ancient giants that existed during the Ice Age and became extinct some 10,000 years ago. The term refers to a group of massive elephant-like species, like the mammoth.

"When I found the teeth and examined them in my hands, I knew they were something special and decided to call in the experts," said the homeowner in a statement to the New York State Museum. "I'm thrilled that our property has yielded such an important find for the scientific community."

Excavators discovered fragments of the mastodon's toe and rib bones in addition to the jaw. New York State Museum

Remnants of mastodons have been discovered in New York before. According to the museum, more than 150 fossils of these prehistoric creatures have been documented to date statewide, with around one-third of them coming from Orange County, where the latest bones were found.

But experts said the findings offer an opportunity to learn something new.

"This discovery is a testament to the rich paleontological history of New York and the ongoing efforts to understand its past," said Robert Feranec, a research director and curator at the New York State Museum whose work centers on ice age animals, in a statement. "Fossils are resources that provide remarkable snapshots of the past, allowing us to not only reconstruct ancient ecosystems but also provide us with better context and understanding of the current world around us."

The mastodon fossils will undergo carbon dating and analysis to determine the creature's age, diet and habitat while it was alive, the museum said. After that analysis and subsequent preservation work are complete, the bones will be featured on public display in 2025.