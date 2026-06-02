22-year-old woman cut Massapequa murder victim's throat while he slept, Nassau County Police say

Police on Long Island announced the identity of the woman who allegedly stabbed a man while he was sleeping at a Massapequa home.

Kristin Scully, 22, was an acquaintance of the 28-year-old victim, according to police. The two met up at a bar before she went back to the home he shared with his parents near Massapequa High School.

Nassau County Police Detective Lieutenant George Darienzo said Scully got angry and stabbed the man in the neck while he was sleeping at 1:30 a.m. Monday.

His parents went downstairs to the basement apartment when they heard him screaming.

"The individual who died, died in his father's arms. No family should ever have to bear witness to their son being killed in that manner," Darienzo said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Scully hiding in the house with a pocketknife on her.

The Massapequa resident was arrested and is being charged with second-degree murder.

Officers have not confirmed the identity of the victim. Neighbors said he lived with his parents and was well known in the community.

There was a heavy police prescence after the incident. Helicopters circled the area, and the street was closed off for hours. Police dogs were also searching the area, according to neighbors.