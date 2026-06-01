Large police presence in Massapequa after apparent fatal stabbing, sources say

There is a large police presence Monday near Massapequa High School on Long Island after an apparent fatal stabbing at a home in the area, police sources told CBS News New York.

Sources said a person was being questioned following what appeared to be a deadly stabbing overnight inside a home on Beaumont Avenue in Massapequa Lake, about half a mile from the school.

Neighbors said they awoke to the intense police presence as helicopters moved in and their street was closed off.

"I obviously didn't sleep much because of all the craziness. It's police, the helicopter was circling for a few hours and they were searching with the dogs, I guess, looking for the person who did it," said Janine Cassarino.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the male victim, but neighbors said he lived with his parents and was well known in the area, where his aunts, uncles and siblings also own homes.

Several people who spoke to the victim's family said the incident may have resulted from a date arranged on social media, but police did not immediately confirm any details.

"I don't know how something like this happens, especially in this town. This town is very quiet," said Anthony Boccia.

This is a developing story. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates.