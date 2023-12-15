Watch CBS News
Marlon Alston arrested in connection to deadly Brooklyn hit-and-run

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a man accused in a deadly hit-and-run in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Police say 79-year-old Yvonne Sandiford was walking across New York Avenue on Nov. 2 when she was struck by the driver of a Nissan Rogue. She was in the crosswalk when she was hit, according to police.

While she was laying in the road, police say Sandiford was struck again by the driver of a Toyota Sienna. Neither driver stopped.

Sandiford died at the scene.

Friday, police announced the arrest of 34-year-old Marlon Alston. He is charged with negligent homicide, failure to yield and leaving the scene of an accident.

Sandiford was a mother of 10, grandmother of more than 20 and great-grandmother of two, her youngest son, Patrick, told CBS New York.

It is unknown if the other driver involved in the hit-and-run has been found.

