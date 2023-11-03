Family desperate for hit-and-run drivers to come forward after 79-year-old Yvonne Sandiford​ killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the hit-and-run drivers who struck and killed 79-year-old Yvonne Sandiford on Thursday evening in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

CBS New York's Hannah Kliger spoke with the victim's family on Friday morning. They described her as a mother of 10, grandmother of more than 20 and even a great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

She lives a few blocks away in Crown Heights with her older sister, according to her youngest son who just saw her last week.

She was very independent, he says, and must have stepped out to run a quick errand.

Police said a gray Nissan Rogue hit Sandiford around 6:30 p.m. before turning onto New York Avenue and then driving off. They said a white Toyota Sienna then hit her again near Fulton Street, and also kept driving.

Now, her son is asking for the drivers behind the wheel to turn themselves in.

"Right now, I'm standing, but I have no life in me. My body, my gut is ripped out of me. And I just hope that my family can pull through this, because it's hard, it's hard for everybody, and it's ridiculous that people can do something like this and just go on," her son, Patrick Sandiford, told Hannah Kliger.

He said his mother was retired for nearly a decade, but before that she worked as a cook in a local hospital.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.