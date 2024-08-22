Thruway Authority files multimillion dollar lawsuit against Mario Cuomo Bridge contractors

Dozens of cables on Mario Cuomo Bridge need to be replaced, Thruway Authority says

NEW YORK – The New York State Thruway Authority has filed a multimillion dollar lawsuit against the contractors used for the construction of the Mario Cuomo Bridge, saying dozens of cables didn't meet durability specifications.

The bridge connecting Westchester and Rockland counties was supposed to last 100 years, but now, just six years after it was unveiled, 61 of the 192 cables need to be replaced, according to the Thruway Authority, which operates the bridge.

"This was built to be a generational bridge to last for generations and what was delivered to us was not," said Frank Hoare, executive director of the Thruway Authority.

Hoare said the issue is the suspension cable connectors, called anchor pipes, on the span. He said they were not built to the strength and durability required in the contract. The agency is suing the contractors to make them pay the costs of replacing the cables.

"The company has refused to take further action, so we are proceeding to hire a contractor and consultants to get the work done," Hoare said.

Thruway officials said they have had the cables checked and rechecked by their engineers, and the 140,000 commuters who use the bridge every day are completely safe. They said this is a durability issue; they want the bridge to last at least 100 years, and to do so, the bridge needs cables of a certain strength.

Congressman Mike Lawler, who was an assemblyman when the bridge was built, says they need to do more to check to guarantee that the bridge is safe.

Cuomo spokesman reacts to lawsuit

During the seven years it took to build the span and take down the old Tappan Zee Bridge, then-Governor Andrew Cuomo personally led many boat tours to brag about his prowess in building one of the largest projects of its kind in the nation.

Thursday, Cuomo's spokesman accepted no responsibility, saying, "This has been a longstanding dispute on the technical specifications of some of the materials and if the contractor doesn't comply then the lawsuit is merited."