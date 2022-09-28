Marg Helgenberger reprising her role as Catherine Willows for "CSI Vegas"

NEW YORK -- "CSI" is considered one of the most popular shows of all time.

A large part of the show's success was because of its beloved star, Marg Helgenberger.

She played the role of crime scene investigator Catherine Willows for more than a decade.

This week, she's making her big return to the world of CSI and reprising her role.

She joined the cast of "CSI Vegas," which is getting ready to kick off its second season.

Helgenberger recently spoke with CBS2's Mary Calvi about what it was like returning to set, the reaction from her fans and why she was ready to come back.

Watch their full interview above.