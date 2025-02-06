More snow on the way for NYC area this weekend. Maps show expected snowfall across region

NEW YORK — A system will bring another round of snow and sleet to the New York City area Saturday night.

Winter storm watches will be in effect for parts of the Tri-State Area from 7 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.

CBS News New York

When will snow arrive in NYC this weekend?

CBS News New York

After a quiet daytime Saturday, snow arrives from the west-southwest. The storm is arriving at the right time to maximize its potential snowfall.

This storm will travel more zonally than others, with a moderate amount of snow around New Jersey, New York City and Long Island with potentially more significant snow north, where colder air plus elevation will likely bring bigger totals. But much of the area will see snow.

This particular storm does not have as much rain for as many areas. Ocean and Monmouth counties see plain rain after initial sleet and snow. New York City is more likely to hold onto sleet and snow longer than Thursday morning's storm, ending as mostly snow Sunday morning.

How much snow will NYC get this weekend?

CBS News New York

Some of us will be digging out from moderate totals Sunday.

New York City and Long Island could see 2-5 inches of snow.

Areas south of the city are expected to get 1-2 inches, and areas north of New York City could get to 5-8 inches.

Sunday afternoon dries out and temps remain in the 30s. It looks like a good day for some sledding!

Looking ahead

CBS News New York

Monday looks good – a breezy but sunny day – before the next system arrives Tuesday.

As of Thursday evening, there is a 40-70% chance of snow and rain in the Tri-State Area on Tuesday afternoon, with a longer period of accumulation possible into early Wednesday.