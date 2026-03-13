Long Island breeder arrested after 23 dogs left in cold kennels during blizzard, prosecutors say

A New York dog breeder was arrested after nearly two dozen dogs and puppies were allegedly left alone in dirty and freezing cold conditions as a blizzard struck the region.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said John Kowal, of Manorville, was charged with 23 counts of animal neglect after state inspectors showed up unannounced to Blue Ribbon Puppies and reported numerous problems with the indoor and outdoor kennels.

Dogs allegedly left out in cold

Kowal showed Department of Agriculture and Markets inspectors around his Long Island property on Feb. 24, the day after a monster winter storm dumped over 2 feet of snow in parts of the Tri-State Area, said prosecutors citing court documents.

The inspectors reported 23 dogs were inside kennels with frozen water and feces on the ground. The temperature of the indoor kennels was unregulated, but an hour after Kowal turned on the heat, it only rose to 43 degrees Fahrenheit, inspectors said.

Inspectors believe the dogs were left alone during the blizzard from Feb. 22-23 Office of the Suffolk County District Attorney

Prosecutors said the report also stated the 57-year-old breeder had to shovel a path through the snow so inspectors could access the kennels, an apparent indication that it had been at least two days since anyone checked on the dogs.

Inspectors alleged several of the dogs were not vaccinated for rabies or treated for illnesses and injuries, and that they did not get enough exercise.

The dogs did not have enough space to move around sufficiently, inspectors said. Office of the Suffolk County District Attorney

Dog breeder arraigned

Detectives with the Suffolk County Prosecutor's Office's Biological, Environmental, and Animal Safety Team (BEAST) and police arrested Kowal on March 9.

He was arraigned on misdemeanor animal neglect charges on March 11 in Riverhead.

Inspectors reported problems with the indoor and outdoor kennels. Office of the Suffolk County District Attorney

"The conditions that these dogs and puppies are alleged to have endured at the hands of the defendant are unacceptable," District Attorney Ray Tierney said. "Individuals who choose to breed and sell animals must ensure that the animals are provided with proper care including food, water, shelter and veterinary care."

Authorities said they sought veterinary care for the dogs while executing the search warrant at Kowal's property.