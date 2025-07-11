Manhattanhenge 2025 is back tonight in NYC. Here's the forecast and where to get the best views.

Manhattanhenge, a phenomenon when the sunset aligns with the New York City street grid, occurs tonight and tomorrow for the final times in 2025.

Friday's forecast calls for partly cloudy to partly sunny skies at sunset in Manhattan, which means viewing conditions will be decent tonight.

It'll be around 76 degrees and a bit muggy outside.

Where to see Manhattanhenge tonight

Here are some of the best places to see Manhattanhenge:

57th Street

42nd Street

34th Street

23rd Street

14th Street

These cross streets are often the most popular viewing spots, typically attracting the biggest crowds, since their widths offer the most spectacular views.

Peak viewing will be at 8:20 p.m. Friday.

Saturday's Manhattanhenge forecast

Looking ahead to Saturday's Manhattanhenge spectacle, we're anticipating partly sunny to mostly clouds skies at sunset. Viewing conditions may not be quite as good as Friday, but they certainly could be worse.

The temperature will be similar, right around 75 degrees.

The sun sets at 8:22 p.m. tomorrow.

What is Manhattanhenge?

Manhattanhenge occurs when the sun appears to set perfectly between buildings in the New York City skyline. The spectacle takes place on four nights per year.

It previously occurred on May 28 and 29 this year.

The scene typically draws large crowds of photographers and other spectators hoping to get a perfect shot of the setting sun surrounded by buildings.

A similar phenomenon, known as "Reverse Manhattangenge," occurs during the winter when the sunrise lines up with the grid.

Manhattanhenge photos

Here are some recent photos of Manhattanhenge. You can also share your pictures with CBS New York using this link here.

The sun breaks through cloud cover as people along 42nd Street photograph the Manhattanhenge sunset on May 29, 2025, in New York City. Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

People stop to watch the sunset along 42nd Street in Times Square the day before "Manhattanhenge" on July 11, 2024 in New York City. Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

The sun sets as seen between buildings along 42nd Street in New York during a phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Yuki Iwamura / AP

The sun rises above 42nd Street behind the skyline of midtown Manhattan as sunrise Manhattanhenge approaches in New York City on November 27, 2024, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

