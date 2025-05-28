Manhattanhenge 2025 will be visible tonight in NYC. Here's where to watch for the best view.
Manhattanhenge 2025 starts tonight in New York City, followed by a second chance to see it on Thursday.
Here's everything to know for the best view.
What is Manhattanhenge?
Manhattanhenge happens when the sunset aligns with the city's street grid. The sun appears to set perfectly between the skyline.
The phenomenon takes place on four days a year -- two in the spring, and two in the summer. This year, those dates are May 28 and 29, then July 11 and 12.
The scene typically draws a large crowd of photographers and spectators hoping to snap the perfect shot.
"Reverse Manhattanhenge" happens in the winter months when the sunrise lines up with the grid.
Best places to see Manhattanhenge
The following Manhattan streets are said to have the best view:
- 14th Street
- 23rd Street
- 34th Street
- 42nd Street
- 57th Street
It's also possible to see Manhattanhenge across the East River in Long Island City, Queens.
Wednesday's best time to watch will be at 8:13 p.m. Thursday will be slightly earlier at 8:12 p.m.
Manhattanhenge weather tonight
Viewing conditions will be far from ideal Wednesday evening. Not only will it be cloudy, but it's likely we'll have showers in the vicinity.
Thursday offers a little bit of hope, with partial clearing on the back edge of a departing system. Unfortunately, we'll have a low-end chance of showers in the forecast, as well.
Temperature-wise, expect the upper 50s on Wednesday and upper 60s on Thursday.
Photos of Manhattanhenge
Check out these photos from the past few years, and share yours with CBS New York using this link here.