Manhattanhenge 2025 will be visible tonight in NYC. Here's where to watch for the best view.

Manhattanhenge 2025 starts tonight in New York City, followed by a second chance to see it on Thursday.

Here's everything to know for the best view.

What is Manhattanhenge?

Manhattanhenge happens when the sunset aligns with the city's street grid. The sun appears to set perfectly between the skyline.

The phenomenon takes place on four days a year -- two in the spring, and two in the summer. This year, those dates are May 28 and 29, then July 11 and 12.

The scene typically draws a large crowd of photographers and spectators hoping to snap the perfect shot.

"Reverse Manhattanhenge" happens in the winter months when the sunrise lines up with the grid.

Best places to see Manhattanhenge

The following Manhattan streets are said to have the best view:

14th Street

23rd Street

34th Street

42nd Street

57th Street

It's also possible to see Manhattanhenge across the East River in Long Island City, Queens.

Wednesday's best time to watch will be at 8:13 p.m. Thursday will be slightly earlier at 8:12 p.m.

Manhattanhenge weather tonight

CBS News New York

Viewing conditions will be far from ideal Wednesday evening. Not only will it be cloudy, but it's likely we'll have showers in the vicinity.

Thursday offers a little bit of hope, with partial clearing on the back edge of a departing system. Unfortunately, we'll have a low-end chance of showers in the forecast, as well.

Temperature-wise, expect the upper 50s on Wednesday and upper 60s on Thursday.

Photos of Manhattanhenge

Check out these photos from the past few years, and share yours with CBS New York using this link here.

A view of the sunset from 42nd street during the 'Manhattanhenge' on May 29, 2023 in New York, United States. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Two birds fly through the middle of the street as people gather around to watch the sun set during Manhattanhenge in Times Square on July 11, 2022 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Pedestrians cross a street during a Manhattanhenge on June 4, 2021 in New York City. Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images

The sun sets along 42nd Street on July 9, 2020 in New York City. Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

A view of the sunset from 42nd street is seen during the 'Manhattanhenge' on July 12, 2019 in New York, United States. Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A partially cloud obscured Manhattanhenge sun set. Manhattanhenge is where the rising or setting sun aligns with the street grid in Manhattan, New York City. Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images