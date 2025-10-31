Manhattan storm victim complained about flood-prone basement, tenant says

The Manhattan man killed in Thursday's record-setting rainstorm complained multiple times about the flood-prone basement where he died, according to a tenant.

First responders found Juan Carlos Montoya Hernandez, 43, dead in the flooded boiler room at a building on West 175th Street and Broadway in Washington Heights.

Boiler room was prone to flooding, tenants say

According to tenants, the building's downstairs boiler room often floods during heavy rain.

"[Hernandez] always complained about it. 'I was in the basement up to my knees with water, always dealing with this, all the time it rained,'" Jose Berroa said.

City records show the building is managed by the Alma Realty Corporation in Long Island City. The company has not responded to CBS News New York's interview request at this time.

First responders found Juan Carlos Montoya Hernandez dead in a flooded boiler room in Washington Heights during a record rainstorm on Oct. 30, 2025. CBS News New York

Hernandez lived in another basement unit and also assisted with building maintenance, another tenant said.

"He's like the [superintendent's] apprentice, I guess," Marjorie Gonzalez said.

While the medical examiner is still determining the exact cause of Hernandez's death, police said they're not sure if he was electrocuted in the floodwater or somehow slipped and drowned.

Washington Heights neighbors mourn flood victim

After the storm, memorials paying tribute to Hernandez were all over the neighborhood, from his building to the deli where he ate breakfast regularly.

"He's a very friendly, very lovable person," Berroa said. "He used to always be in here with us. It's a really sad loss that we're experiencing right now because he was a real good friend."

"Very decent, always wanting to help, stop what he was doing to help you. He was wonderful," Gonzalez said. "I'm really hurt. He was so nice, such a sweetheart."

Another man who lives in a basement unit said Hernandez immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico with the building super about 10 years ago.

The storm also claimed the life of a man who was trying to save his dogs from a flooded basement apartment in Brooklyn.