Deadly storm shatters NYC rainfall records. Central Park sees highest total in more than 100 years

New York City is recovering from extensive flooding after Thursday's storm soaked the city with record rainfall.

Central Park saw its highest rainfall total in more than 100 years, while LaGuardia and Newark airports also topped their previous records.

The powerful storm was blamed for at least two deaths in Brooklyn and Upper Manhattan after two men were found in flooded basements.

The heavy rain flooded roadways, while gusty winds took down trees around the area. The city's three major airports were impacted, along with subways and NJ Transit.

Friday is another First Alert Weather Day, with the area under a wind advisory from 10 a.m. to midnight. Peak gusts could reach up to 45-50 mph.

NYC sees record setting rain

Thursday's deadly storm brought record setting rainfall to parts of the Tri-State Area. CBS News New York

The rainfall proved to be record setting for several locations, including Central Park, where the 1.83" total broke the daily record of 1.64" from back in 1917.

LaGuardia Airport saw 2.09", shattering the previous record of 1.18" in 1955, and Newark Airport saw 2.04", beating its record of 1.57" also in 1955.

Other records were set is Islip on Long Island, at 2.60", and in Bridgeport, Connecticut, at 2.44".

Highest rainfall totals around Tri-State Area

Thursday's powerful storm brought more than 3 inches of rain to parts of the Tri-State Area. CBS News New York

Other parts of the area saw even higher totals, with more than 3 inches falling in places.

Greenwich, Connecticut reported 3.90", Wanaque, New Jersey reported 3.64" and Bay Shore, New York reported 3".

Thursday's powerful storm brought wind gusts over 50 mph to parts of the Tri-State Area. CBS News New York

Meanwhile, peak wind gusts reached up to 57 mph in Sea Bright along the Jersey Shore, and 53 mph at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Bridgeport also gusts over 50 mph, along with Farmingdale on Long Island.

Halloween & NYC Marathon forecast

Halloween looks dry but cool and windy for trick-or-treating Friday night. CBS News New York

As for Halloween, although it may be dry, the winds will come roaring back by the late morning hours. Gusts will range from 35-50 mph, and the threat of downed trees and power lines will be in place once again. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s for highs, however, by Trick Or Treating time, the strong gusts will have real feels in the 30-45 degree range.

Forecast is looking much improved by marathon Sunday in NYC. CBS News New York

Thankfully, things quiet down considerably for the marathon runners this weekend, with brighter skies and highs near normal.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.