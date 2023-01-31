Manhattan DA's perjury case against former NYPD detective Joseph Franco dismissed

NEW YORK -- The Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that the perjury case against former NYPD detective Joseph Franco has been dismissed.

Franco had been accused of lying about witnessing drug deals to secure arrests.

Last week, the judge threw out two of the prosecution's star witnesses, people it said were wrongfully imprisoned, because of what he called negligence by the district attorney's office.

Prosecutors failed to share with Franco's defense team five cellphone data reports connected to people arrested for drug sales based on Franco's alleged lies.

The defense asked for a dismissal, which the judge considered but ultimately denied.

However, the case was dismissed on Tuesday based on the cellphones, and other discovery violations.

"New Yorkers must know that law enforcement, including prosecutors, are acting with the utmost integrity. We hold ourselves accountable to that standard," Manhattan DA spokesman Doug Cohen said. "After disclosing evidence that violated our discovery requirements, the People today consented to the Defense motion to dismiss the case against Joseph Franco. The presiding Judge dismissed and sealed the case."

Cohen went on to say the assistant DA handling the prosecution was removed from her post as deputy unit chief and that the General Counsel's Office will conduct an investigation.

"The Post-Conviction Justice Unit will continue its ongoing review of cases affected by former Detective Franco's misconduct, which has thus far resulted in the vacatur of more than 100 Manhattan convictions," Cohen said.