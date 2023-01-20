Opening statements begin in perjury trial of former NYPD detective Joseph Franco

Perjury trial against former NYPD detective begins

NEW YORK -- Opening statements began Thursday in the perjury trial of a former NYPD detective who prosecutors say put dozens of innocent people behind bars.

Joseph Franco was fired in May 2020.

He's accused of misconduct and framing multiple people while working as an undercover narcotics detective.

Last year, a New York judge dismissed more than 100 felony cases linked to Franco, some dating back to 2004.

Franco has plead not guilty to all charges.