Manhattan Beer Distributors delivery drivers strike already impacting local businesses

A Manhattan Beer Distributors delivery driver strike crippled the region's biggest beer distributor for a second day Wednesday, and there's already an impact at local stores, bars and restaurants.

Union drivers have walked off the job at Manhattan Beer and Beverage Distributors depots in Rockland and Suffolk counties, Queens and the Bronx. They are at an impasse over pensions and other issues.

The 600 drivers deliver a huge variety of product to more than 15,000 bars, stores and restaurants in the five boroughs and 10 suburban New York counties.

"We're running out of product"

The team at Spectators Sports Pub in New Rochelle is watching its stock of popular beers and canned cocktails fizz out fast.

"The weekend's coming up, and we're running out of product," pub co-owner Gary Torigian said.

"It's definitely a pain in the side right now. Going forward, we're really hoping they can settle this quick," pub co-owner Steve Morris said.

"Anybody that's in the business, we can go to a wholesaler, but the wholesaler can't get deliveries either," Torigian said.

That's the case at Beverage Mart in Eastchester. Manager Sal Hernandez says supplies of hugely popular brands like Coors Light, Heineken and Miller Light are already dropping on day two with no deliveries.

"We placed our orders, and the orders didn't show up. So we already start to feel it," he said.

With Cinco de Mayo just around the corner, some worry about having enough cerveza to satisfy the crowds.

The strike is an opportunity for smaller competitors such as Oak Beverage, still delivering their brands.

Manhattan Beer sent a letter to customers, saying it's developing a contingency plan and trying to get the beer flowing once more.

The distributor also says it has made a good offer for a new contract and is urging the union to put it to a vote.