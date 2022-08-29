NYPD: Man upset over card game opens fire near St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire Sunday night in Midtown.

Investigators say it started as an argument over a card game, before the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire.

It happened just before 6 p.m. near St. Patrick's Cathedral on West 50th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues.

"The suspect in this incident had wagered, in addition to his cash, what appears to be a very expensive gold chain. He lost," NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth E. Corey said Monday. "He then demanded his property back from the people hosting the illegal game. A dispute ensues, he then fires one shot into their vehicle."

No one was injured, but the red car that was parked in front of the Museum of Modern Art had its driver side window shattered.

Police say the gunman is still at large, but two people inside the car were arrested.

"It's alarming no matter where it happens. The fact that it happens in Midtown in the middle of a Sunday afternoon, you know probably equally so or more so," Corey said. "But maybe even more disturbing here, and yet unsurprising is... the suspect in this case has multiple prior arrests for gun-related crimes, including for shooting people, and yet remains free carrying a gun and now firing shots in Midtown, Manhattan in the middle of the day."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.