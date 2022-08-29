Watch CBS News

Shots fired over card game in Midtown

Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire Sunday night in Midtown. Investigators say it started as an argument over a card game, before the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has the story.
