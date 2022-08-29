NYPD: Gunfire strikes vehicle near St. Patrick's Cathedral

NEW YORK -- Gunfire rang out right outside St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Sunday night.

As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported, just a few blocks from St. Patrick's on West 53rd Street is where police tracked down a vehicle that is believed to have been involved in the shooting. The driver's side window of the red car was shattered and the vehicle was parked right outside of the Museum of Modern Art.

Police closed off West 50th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues after a shot was fired just before 6 p.m. The NYPD said two groups of individuals got into a dispute and one pulled out a firearm and fired one shot.

A tourist from Germany told Rozner she heard it from inside a nearby gallery.

"I was concentrated to the gallery and then I heard shots, I think, but I don't know exactly, two or three," Gutta Detterer said.

Witnesses said a red vehicle was struck by the gunfire, but it doesn't appear anyone was injured. Police said all of the individuals involved fled and there were no arrests.

"I am here in New York for the 19th time, but I have never saw it and I think it's a changing because Madison Avenue is," Detterer said.

A witness told Rozner he saw police take the driver of the car into custody.