Man stabbed in back in unprovoked attack at Harlem subway station

NEW YORK - Police say a man was stabbed in the back in an unprovoked attack at a subway station in Harlem.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on the southbound platform at the 125th Street and St. Nicholas station.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released a description of his attacker.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.