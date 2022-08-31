Man stabbed in back during robbery at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - Police say a man was stabbed Wednesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Nostrand and Church avenues 2 train station.

Investigators said the suspect stabbed the man in the back during a robbery.

The victim, in his 20s, was treated at the hospital.

