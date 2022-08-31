Man stabbed in back during robbery at Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK - Police say a man was stabbed Wednesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Nostrand and Church avenues 2 train station.
Investigators said the suspect stabbed the man in the back during a robbery.
The victim, in his 20s, was treated at the hospital.
Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
