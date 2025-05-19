As Malcolm X's 100th birthday is celebrated in NYC, here's what the family wants from the federal government

Malcolm X celebrated on what would've been his 100th birthday

New Yorkers remembered Malcom X Monday on what would have been his 100th birthday.

A pair of gatherings in Upper Manhattan revisited his inspirational words and his fight for Black empowerment.

At the National Action Network, they celebrated by singing Happy Birthday, complete with a birthday cake.

"We are here looking for truth and justice for our father and our mother, the African diaspora and all different peoples around the world," Malcolm X's daughter Ilyasah Shabazz said.

Malcolm X speaks to reporters in Washington, D.C., May 16, 1963. / AP

Shabazz is demanding to know more about her father's murder on Feb. 21, 1965 in New York City. He was 39 when he was killed, and survived by his widow Dr. Betty Shabazz, an educator and civil rights activist who died in 1997, and their six children.

"We have formally requested that the FBI release Malcolm X papers just as they have released papers on JFK, RFK and MLK," family attorney Ben Crump said.

"The emotional pathway of that bullet must stop within this generation," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

Rev. Al Sharpton, the founder and president of the National Action Network, was asked how to move forward in Malcom's name.

"Whether it's using social media, mainstream media, by any means necessary, that's how we fight," Sharpton said.

A gala is also set to take place in Malcolm X's honor Monday night at the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center on Broadway and West 165th street.