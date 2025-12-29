Maimonides Health to merge with NYC Health + Hospitals, city announces

Maimonides Health is merging with NYC Health + Hospitals and joining the city's health care system, New York City and the Brooklyn-based provider announced.

Maimonides Health CEO Ken Gibbs said Monday the merger is still pending final legal and regulatory approval. It's supported by a $2.2 billion state grant protecting Brooklyn's health care safety net.

By partnering up with the city, Maimonides' three hospitals and 80 community-based sites can be reimbursed at a higher rate by Medicaid, the announcement said.

Maimonides patients will also be able to access their health records with Epic, an online portal designed to improve coordination with their doctors, officials said.

Exterior of Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn. Mark Bonifacio/NY Daily News via Getty Images

"All of our 11 hospitals have their own identity and culture, and Maimonides will retain its unique character and commitment to the communities it serves," NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Dr. Mitchell Katz said. "As we move forward, we will work with its amazing, dedicated clinicians and staff to ensure a smooth transition for everyone, especially its patients."

"Joining NYC Health + Hospitals will allow Maimonides to build on our history of providing outstanding specialty care to the communities we have proudly served for decades," Gibbs said.

Officials said patient care will not be interrupted during the transition.

"By bringing two storied health care systems together under one umbrella, we will ensure that Brooklynites, and all New Yorkers, can continue to receive the high-quality care that they deserve," Mayor Eric Adams said. "NYC Health + Hospitals is the envy of cities everywhere, and New Yorkers trust the care they receive at its 11 hospitals and many other patient care sites. This effort preserves and strengthens care in my home borough of Brooklyn, and will be great for the thousands of patients who use Maimonides every day. I thank Governor [Kathy] Hochul, Dr. Katz, and Maimonides for joining in this shared vision to serve all patients and deliver the trusted care they deserve."

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said just before the merger was announced that he renominated Katz to oversee NYC Health + Hospitals and reappointed Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason K. Graham.