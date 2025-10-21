Maimonides Medical Center opens Brooklyn's largest children's emergency department

A packed crowd of community leaders gathered Tuesday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of Maimonides Health's newly expanded pediatric emergency department.

Facility equipped to serve over 30,000 children annually

Hospital leaders said the state-of-the-art space is four times bigger than the previous facility, reflecting the growing need for specialized pediatric care.

"There are 600,000 children in this borough and only one children's hospital -- let that sink in for a minute," said Dr. Jeffrey R. Avner, chairman of pediatrics at Maimonides Health.

Leaders gave a tour of the new amenities, which include private rooms, advanced imaging technology, and a facility equipped to serve more than 30,000 children annually.

The newly expanded pediatric emergency department at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn includes private rooms. CBS News New York

"This children's emergency department is only one of 13 pediatric trauma centers in all of New York State," said Dr. Eitan Dickman, Maimonides' chair of emergency medicine.

Ken Gibbs, president and CEO of Maimonides Health, reflected on additional plans to expand.

"With this move, space frees up across the street. And over the next 12 to 18 months, we will be working on basically doubling the space available for adult emergency services," he said,.

Officials hope to ease parents' stress

The project, nearly 10 years in the making, is the only pediatric trauma center in Brooklyn.

"As we see health care being cut, being slashed, people try to figure out where they can get health care. It's an honor to be in a place that is not only saying we're going to continue to get health care, we're going to expand," said New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

City officials reflected on the stress parents feel when their children need emergency care.

"My 1-year-old daughter, about 15 years ago, cracked her chin open on a glass table, so me, my wife, my daughter, and a doctor ends up in the ER right here in Maimonides. My wife sees the needle go in for stitching, she passes out right on the floor," state Sen. Stephen Chan said.

Rev. Roxy Birchfield described the fear she felt when her daughter, Hunter, fractured a bone during figure skating practice.

"I'm so grateful that, honestly, people want to specialize in things, and they really understand that there is a huge difference between the adult body and our children's bodies," Birchfield said.

Hunter added that staff at this hospital made her feel "like everything was gonna be OK, and nothing would hurt."

Hospital leaders said the investment in children's health will make critical care more accessible and less stressful for thousands of families.

