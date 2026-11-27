Performers who traveled thousands of miles will finally get to be in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Saturday after rearranging plans and raising money to stay in New York City.

More than an estimated $1 million has been raised to keep performers in the area after the parade was postponed due to weather.

The Na Koa Ali'i from Hawaii raised over $500,000 in just hours to extend the stay for nearly 400 performers and staff.

Meanwhile, other performers had to make the decision to leave the Big Apple.

The University of Alabama's band posted on social media that it had to withdraw so it could perform at the Iron Bowl in its home state on Saturday.

Rehearsal started early Friday morning for the Macy's Spirit of America cheerleaders, comprised of performers from across the country. Its members said at least 200 of the approximately 600 cheerleaders had to drop out because of the postponement.

"I'd say about a quarter of us is gone," said dancer Jaidyn Deviva.

"We had a rehearsal from 9 a.m. to noon to fix all the spacing and all the formations and make sure that ... we don't look like we're missing people," Winters said. "I honestly feel a little bit more prepared because I've had more time to memorize choreography and work on the dance, but it's definitely scary knowing there's less people with me now."

The parade's 100th year happens to be the first of hopefully many for Deviva and fellow dancer Kayla Winters.

"It's gonna be amazing," Deviva said.

While the many bands and performance groups prepared, many visitors enjoyed seeing the floats and balloons being set up for a second time.

Virginia residents Carrie Peterson and Michelle O'Brien said the gloomy day didn't keep them from enjoying the celebration.

"We weren't gonna come, but we'd seen that it was delayed, so I was like, that's our sign; we have to go," Peterson said. "She got to my house at ... 2:30 a.m. and we drove up, parked the car, and now we've been venturing trying to find what we wanted to find."

Other people passing by said they prefer seeing the festivities on a Friday and Saturday because they don't have to worry about Thanksgiving preparations and travel.

"I guess we don't have to cook in the morning, so we have time now," said Williamsburg resident Amy Zhong.